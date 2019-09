Former Rainbow Warrior football wide receiver Trevor Davis is now an Oakland Raider.

Davis was traded from the Green Bay Packers earlier today after playing in 31 games over the past four seasons.

Source: #Packers traded WR/Returner Trevor Davis to the #Raiders. Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the League’s top punt & kick returners who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

No immediate trade details have been announced as on Wednesday afternoon.

In his NFL career, Davis has caught nine passes for a total of 122 yards. As a returner, Davis averages 22.6 yards per return. He was a fifth round pick by the Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft.