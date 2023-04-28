Hawaii’s largest open air market is set to be on the move, but not very far.

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace has remained open despite the stadium itself not holding any events with spectators in the stands since 2019.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the coming months, an announcement will be made for improvements to the Swap Meet on site.

“Over the next few months, a transition plan will be implemented for moving the Swap Meet to a new location on the property,” a NASED newsletter read on Friday. “Both shoppers and vendors can look forward to an improved layout, parking lot resealing, new restrooms, and a food and beverage resting area tent. These improvements will create a better shopping experience and continue to provide our vendors with ample selling spaces. The official move date has not been determined.”

As for the new Aloha Stadium, latest projections have the fall of 2028 as the completion date.