On episode four of Trades & Blades, Alan Hoshida chats with Maryknoll product & Washington State golfer, Peter Jung about his stellar year in golf, book-ended by Manoa Cup Championships, with a PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawai’i appearance in between. Jung talks about when he first fell in love with the game, his pregame routine, and what it was like to go from golfing in Hawai’i to the Palouse.

