Aloha!

The state of Hawai’i has such an affinity for golf, so why not dive into that love affair? Alan Hoshida, a sports reporter at KHON2 Sports and a self proclaimed golf nut, will be your host of the Trades & Blades podcast, bringing you interviews with people inside the Hawai’i golf world and members of the community to discuss their love of the game. The hope is make the golf world a more welcoming place by opening up fun conversation and bringing some aloha spirit to the game.

On episode two of Trades & Blades, Hoshida chats with University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine head golf coach, Stephen Bidne about being Co-Big West champs for the first time in program history, life on the Canadian Tour, and tips for parent who wants to get their kids into golf.

Hope you enjoy the listen! Don’t forget to like and subscribe.

MAHALOS