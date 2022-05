On episode three of Trades & Blades, Alan Hoshida chats with former University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior quarterback, Hunter Hughes, about his love for the game of golf, how playing college football was almost by accident, insight into UH’s spring football camp, and his dream foursome on the course.

He’s taken his passion for golf and sports and turned it into a new venture – All Around Athlete.

Hope you enjoy the listen!

