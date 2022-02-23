The HHSAA Boy’s Basketball State Championship Tournaments are underway this week as champs will be crowned in both Division I & Division II.

The defending champions at the D-I level will have a chance to make it back-to-back as Maryknoll enters as an unseeded team for claiming the third spot in the ILH. The top seeded team in the bracket are the ILH champions of Saint Louis. The Crusaders are aiming for the program’s seventh title all-time but first since 1986.

At the Division II level, Kohala is the top seed after winning the BIIF crown and has a chance to win a second straight state title after claiming the program’s first ever banner in 2020, which was the last year that Hawaii held a state tournament due to the pandemic.

