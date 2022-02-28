The HHSAA Boy’s Soccer State Championship Tournaments are underway this week as champs will be crowned in both Division I & Division II.

The two-time reigning champions at the D-I level will have a chance to make it a three-peat as Punahou enters as the top seeded team in the bracket following an undefeated regular season and ILH championship.

At the Division II level, the Hawaii Prep Academy won the last tournament which was held in 2020 and the Big Island champions are chasing the program’s fifth title overall and fourth as members of the D2 level.

