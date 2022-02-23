The 2022 Hawaii High School Athletics Associate Girl’s Soccer Championship Tournament is underway at both the Division I & Division II levels.

In Division I, Kamehameha is the top seed and enters as the two time reigning champs having won the tournament in 2019 & 2020. The State tournament was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

For a look at the Division I bracket, schedule and more, click here.

The top seed in Division II is the KIF champion Red Raiders of Kauai. The program has never won a state championship but twice finishes as the runner-up, including in 2020.

The Hawaii Prep Academy is the seven time reigning D-II champs but are not in the tournament after going 0-2-2 on the season

For a look at the Division II bracket, schedule and more, click here.