Top-ranked Warrior Volleyball Team continues season opening homestand this week

The No. 1 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team continues its season-opening homestand by hosting the 3rd annual Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic, Thursday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 11. The three-day, round-robin tournament features host UH, Grand Canyon of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Harvard of the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas. Matches begin at 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., each night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Matches #3-5
What: Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (2-0), Grand Canyon (0-0), Harvard (0-0), Emmanuel (0-0)
When: Thursday, Jan. 9 thru Saturday, Jan. 11
Time: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day
Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu
Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Chris McLachlin (analyst-Friday), Lisa Strand-Ma’a (analyst-Saturday). Friday & Saturday UH matches only.
Live Video: www.bigwest.tv
Radio Coverage: CBS Sports Radio (1500AM), Thursday & Saturday; ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM), Friday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play). UH matches only.
Streaming Audio: CBSSportsHawaii.com & ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Tickets: Lower – Adult $16-$19, Senior Citizens (65+) $12, Student (4-HS) $7; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizens $10, Student $5; UH-Mānoa students FREE.
Promotions: Raising Cane’s is the tournament sponsor and will distribute 100 Koozies and Sunglasses throughout the tournament (while supplies last). Fans can register to participate in the Raising Cane’s promotional contest at the sports marketing table located at Gate A for a chance to win a Raising Cane’s Swag Bag. T-shirts and beach towels will be tossed into the crowd during intermission during each UH match of the tournament.
Game Notes:
- UH is 6-0 all-time in the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic, winning all six in straight-sets.
- Thursday’s match versus Emmanuel marks the first-ever meeting between the teams. UH is 5-0 all-time vs. current members of Conference Carolinas.
- UH is 1-0 vs. Harvard and 7-0 against Grand Canyon. Hawai’i defeated the Crimson in the 2016 Outrigger Invitational. The Lopes and Warriors last met in the 2018 Grow the Game Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., which UH winning in straight-sets. Hawai’i is 6-0 vs. GCU at the Stan Sheriff Center.
- Rado Parapunov has twice been named to the RWC all-tournament team and is averaging 3.92 kills per set, hitting .388 in the tourney.
- UH enters this week with a 19-match home win streak since 2018 and have also won its last 16 at home against non-conference opponents.
- UH is 48-4 in its last 52 matches at the Stan Sheriff Center dating back to the 2017 season.