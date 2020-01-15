Top ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team sets out for first road-trip of the season

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will embark on a four-match road trip this week beginning with a pair of nationally ranked teams from the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors (5-0) open the trip against fifth-ranked Lewis (3-1), Friday, Jan. 17 followed by a match-up with 12th-ranked Loyola (1-3), Saturday, Jan. 18. UH concludes the trip with a trip to Tennessee for matches at Lincoln Memorial (2-1), Monday, Jan. 20 and at King (2-2), Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Match #6
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (5-0) vs. No. 5 Lewis (3-1)
When: Friday, Jan. 17; 7 pm CT (3 pm HT)
Where: Romeoville, Ill.; Neil Carey Arena
Live Video: www.glvcsn.com/lewis
Live Stats: LewisFlyers.com
Match #7
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i vs. No. 12 Loyola (1-3)
When: Saturday, Jan. 18; 7 pm CT (3 pm HT)
Where: Chicago, Ill.; Gentile Arena
Live Video: ESPN3
Live Stats: LoyolaRamblers.com
Match #8
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i vs. Lincoln Memorial (2-1)
When: Monday, Jan. 20; 8 pm ET (3 pm HT)
Where: Harrogate, Tenn.; Tex Turner Arena
Live Video/Stats: LMURailsplitters.com
Match #9
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i vs. King (2-2)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7 pm ET (2 pm HT)
Where: Bristol, Tenn., Student Center Complex
Live Video/Stats: KingTornado.com
Game Notes:
- UH will embark on a four-match road trip covering five days including matches at No. 5 Lewis and No. 12 Loyola to begin the trip.
- The UH-Lewis contest is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship semifinal, where the Warriors won in four sets to advance to the title match.
- UH is 16-2 all-time versus the Flyers, including a 15-2 mark in Honolulu. This week’s match is the first-ever meeting in Illinois.
- Hawai’i is 9-2 all-time versus Loyola with all 11 meetings taking place in Honolulu.
- The last time UH played MIVA teams on the road was at McKendree and Lindenwood in 2017. The Warriors won both of those matches in sweeps.
- After a day off on Sunday, Hawai’i will travel to the state of Tennessee for non-conference matches at Lincoln Memorial and King.
- UH is 3-0 all-time versus Lincoln Memorial. Next week’s match-up marks the third straight year the programs will meet after the Warriors defeated the Railsplitters at the 2018 Grow the Game Challenge and took two matches in Honolulu last season.
- UH is 2-0 all-time versus King with both matches occurring at the Outrigger Invitational (2016 & ’19).
Versus the MIVA:
- UH holds an all-time record of 46-10 (.821) against current members of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. The Warriors have played seven of the eight current teams and holds winning records with all but one (1-1 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne). UH has not played Quincy.
- UH has played only two MIVA teams on the road with straight sets wins at McKendree (Feb. 14) and Lindenwood (Feb. 15) in 2017. That same year, the Warriors lost to Ohio State in the NCAA Championship semifinals in Columbus.
Versus Conference Carolinas:
- UH is 6-0 versus current members of Conference Carolinas which includes a win over Emmanuel last week in the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic. In addition to Emmanuel and King (2-0), UH has also played Barton (1-0), Erskine (1-0), and Lees-McRae (1-0).