Top ranked Rainbow Warriors host pair of exhibition matches against Nittaidai of Japan this week

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host Nittaidai University of Japan, Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 28 in a pair of exhibition matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m.
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (14-0) vs. Nittaidai
When: Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. both matches
Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu
Television: None
Live Video: HawaiiAthletics.com
Radio Coverage: None
Streaming Audio: None
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Promotions: On Wednesday, fans can sign up at the Sports Marketing table to participate in the “Serve and Catch” contest during intermission for the chance to win an Under Armour prize.
- Hawaiian Airlines is the sponsor on Friday and will distribute exclusive roster cards prior to the match at Gate A.
- Fans can purchase a “Family Night” ticket bundle and receive four upper level tickets (2 adults/2kids) and four $5 Sodexo vouchers for $30, or an “Adult Pack” to receive four adult tickets and four $5 Sodexo vouchers for $45.
- There will be an autograph session with the men’s volleyball team following Friday’s match at Gate B.
Game Notes:
- The series was made possible in partnership with the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and UH Athletics Department.
- Both matches will not count toward UH’s overall record which means the Warriors will enter next week’s series against No. 2 BYU with an undefeated record (14-0).
- UH and Nittaidai played a two-match exhibition series in 2012 at the Stan Sheriff Center with the Rainbow Warriors winning both matches.
- Hawai’i was idle last week after a two-match series sweep of Stanford, Feb. 14-15.