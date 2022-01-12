Top ranked Rainbow Warriors host Edward Waters University in program’s inaugural matches this weekend

History will be made this week when the top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host Edward Waters – a first-year program out of Jacksonville, Fla. – for a two-match series, Friday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 16 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

EWU, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will play its first official match on Friday. The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) is the consensus No. 1 ranked team in both the AVCA Coaches and Off the Block Media polls.The two matches this week mark EWU’s first-ever official intercollegiate matches. On Tuesday, the Tigers played an exhibition match against Lancaster Bible College and lost in five. 

EWU is coached by Dr. Brandon Reeves, who spent five seasons as Chicago State’s women’s head coach (2015-19). Prior to that, he coached the women’s teams at Concordia (Ala.) University and Rust College where he also coached the men for two seasons. 

EWU’s 16-player roster features 14 freshmen and eight international athletes — four from Dominican Republic, two from Belize, one each from Barbados and Jamaica.  

EWU is the first of three first-year programs that UH will play this season along with Kentucky State (Feb. 4) and Long Island (Feb. 8-9, 11). 

UH (2-0) is coming off a two-match series sweep of No. 7 Loyola-Chicago last week. 

UH has a 48-match win streak in the regular season against non-Big West/non-MPSF teams since 2013.

#1 Hawai’i (2-0) vs. Edward Waters (0-0) 
Date | TimeFriday, Jan. 14, 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16, 5:00 p.m.
LocationHonolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
TelevisionSpectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Ryan Tsuji (analyst). 
Live StreamESPN+ (blacked out in Hawai’i)
RadioESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
Streaming AudioESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
Live StatsHawaiiAthletics.com
Game NotesHawai’i (PDF) | EWU
Social Media@HawaiiMensVB Twitter | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall22 | @HawaiiMVB Instagram | Facebook Facebook

