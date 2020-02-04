Top ranked Rainbow Warriors aim for 10th Outrigger Invitational Championship this weekend

The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host the 26th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational Thursday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The four-team, round-robin tournament features host UH, No. 4 UC Irvine, No. 14 Concordia-Irvine and Queens. The defending Outrigger champion Rainbow Warriors (9-0) will seek their 10th tourney title.
Matches #10-12
What: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (9-0), No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3), No. 14 Concordia-Irvine (5-3), Queens (4-4)
When: Thurs., Feb. 6 thru Sat., Feb. 8
Time: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day
Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu
Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Lisa Strand-Ma’a (analyst). Saturday’s UH match only.
Live Video: www.bigwest.tv
Radio Coverage: CBS Sports Radio (1500AM), Thursday & Saturday; ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM), Friday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play). UH matches only.
Streaming Audio: CBSSportsHawaii.com & ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Tickets: Lower – Adult $16-$19, Senior Citizens (65+) $12, Student (4-HS) $7; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizens $10, Student $5; UH-Mānoa students FREE.
Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award a one-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber and gift cards to the Maui Brewing Company during the intermission promotional contest of each UH match. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. There will be an autograph session with the men’s volleyball team following Friday’s match at Gate B. On Saturday, season-ticket holders in any UH sport will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). A valid identification card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Game Notes:
- UH has won nine Outrigger Invitational titles, including three of the last four with titles in 2016, ’17, and ’19. Hawai’i’s all-time Outrigger Invite record is 45-28.
- Hawai’i captured the Outrigger title last season winning all three matches in straight sets, including the championship match over Pepperdine.
- No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3) is making its second Outrigger appearance and first since winning the title in 2015. The UH-UCI match is non-conference and will not count toward Big West standings.
- 14th-ranked Concordia-Irvine and Queens are making its first Outrigger appearances. UH is 4-0 all-time versus Concordia and 2-0 versus Queens.
- UH boasts a current 22-match home win streak dating back to 2018.
- UH has held on the No. 1 ranking for all four weeks of the 2020 season, its longest to start the year since 1996 (11 straight weeks).