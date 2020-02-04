Top ranked Rainbow Warriors aim for 10th Outrigger Invitational Championship this weekend

On February 8th at UFC 247, Kahuku's Dan Ige (12-2, 4-1 UFC) will look to extend his four-fight featherweight win streak against Bosnian-born #13 Mirsad Bektic (13-2, 6-2 UFC). Ige last fought in June 2019, when he defeated Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision. Bektic last fought in July 2019, when he lost to Josh Emmett via first round TKO.

Nanakuli welterweight Maki Pitolo (12-5, 0-1 UFC) will fight on February 22nd in Auckland, New Zealand. He will square off against Japan's Takashi Sato (15-3, 1-1 UFC). Pitolo was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Callan Potter at UFC 243 in Australia. Sato is also coming off a loss; he lost via rear-naked choke to Belal Muhammad last September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.