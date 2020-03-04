Top-ranked Hawai’i hosts No. 2 BYU for two matches at Sheriff Center in a battle of unbeatens

The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team will wrap up its 2019-20 regular season schedule with two games at the Stan Sheriff Center against UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, followed by Cal Poly on Saturday. After the game on Saturday, Julissa Tago, Courtney Middap, and Savannah Reier will be honored with Senior Night festivities.

Game 28:TEAMS: Hawai'i (14-13, 8-6) vs. UC Santa Barbara (13-15, 8-7)WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020, 7:00 p.m. HT WHERE: - Honolulu, O'ahu – Stan Sheriff CenterTELEVISION: Spectrum SportsVIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.TvRADIO: ESPN Honolulu 1420 AMLIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.comPROMOTIONS: Coca-Cola is the game sponsor and will award great prizes during the promotional contest at halftime. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A. Wednesday's contest is "Booster Club Appreciation Night" and members of the UH Wahine Booster Club will be recognized during the game.TICKET PROMOTIONS: Wednesday's contest is also a Free Youth Night. Youth ranging from age four to a senior in high school can attend the game for free.

Game 29:TEAMS: Hawai'i (14-13, 8-6) vs. Cal Poly (9-17, 6-9)WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 7:00 p.m. HT WHERE: - Honolulu, O'ahu – Stan Sheriff CenterTELEVISION: Spectrum SportsVIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.TvRADIO: ESPN Honolulu 1420 AMLIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.comPROMOTIONS: The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the sponsor on "Senior Night" and will distribute 700 women's team photos and award an iPad during the Halftime contest. The contest is a "White Out" and fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel. UHFCU will host the traditional "Senior Night" plaque ceremony following the game. Join the team for an on-court autograph session following the post-game senior night ceremony.TICKET PROMOTIONS: All University of Hawaii Alumni will receive 50% off select adult tickets (maximum of eight). Contact the University of Hawaii Alumni Office at (808) 956-4962 or contact@uhalumni.org to get access to this deal. Saturday's contest is also a Free Youth Night. Youth ranging from age four to a senior in high school can attend the game for free.

Game Notes-

• The Rainbow Wahine have hit a rough patch of late, dropping each of their last three games to UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Cal State Fullerton.

• As a result of the skid, UH has dropped from No.2 in the conference standings to No. 3 behind Cal State Fullerton. The 'Bows still have the chance to become the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament but will need some help in the process. UH needs to win out against UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, while the Titans will need to split their remaining two games at Long Beach State and at home against UC Irvine.

• Before the three-game losing streak, UH won six in a row and eight of its previous nine games against conference opponents. The win streak featured wins at Cal Poly (59-46) on Feb. 6, and at UC Santa Barbara (63-51) on Feb. 8.

• Senior guard Julissa Tago recently ended an 11-game streak of scoring 10 or more points, spanning from Jan. 9 to Feb. 13. The streak came to an end on Feb. 22 against UC Davis, but in the two games since Tago has dropped 34 and 26 points.

• A season ago, UH went 10-6 against conference opponents, with wins on Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Bows will have back-to-back seasons of 10 wins or more in the Big West. It'll be a first since UH had four straight 10 plus win seasons in conference action from 2013-16.

SHE'S ON FIRE!!!On Feb. 27, senior guard Julissa Tago went for a career-high 34 points in a 72-71 loss at UC Irvine. Not only did she notch a new best, but she broke two school records. Tago hit eight three-pointers in the game, breaking the previous UH single-game mark of six. She also eclipsed Megan Tinnin's previous single-season made three-pointers record of 55. The Medford, Oregon native is now at 61 and counting.

GIVE HER 1,000 AND ANOTHER RECORDAfter scoring 34 and 26 points over the last two games, and breaking two school records, Tago can still accomplish some even more notable feats. She is 24 points away from becoming the 22nd player to join the 1,000 point club. She is also etching her name in the record book as a prolific three-point shooter. Tago recently passed Nani Cockett for No. 3 on the school's most made three-point field goals list. She sits alone at No. 3 with 135, and can still catch Ashleigh Karaitiana at No. 2 with 143.

A LITTLE BIT OF ROOM GOES A LONG WAYOn top of the scoring production of Tago, the outside shooting of junior forward Amy Atwell can strike fear in every opponent. Atwell leads the Big West in three-point shooting at 43 percent. Ironically enough, she has developed this marksmanship mentality while ranking No. 7 in three-point field goal attempts (129) and No. 2 in makes (56).