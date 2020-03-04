Top-ranked Hawai’i hosts No. 2 BYU for two matches at Sheriff Center in a battle of unbeatens

The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host second-ranked BYU Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 in a pair of highly anticipated matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve for both matches is 7:00 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors (14-0) and Cougars (16-0) are the only two unbeaten teams in the country.
Matches #15 & #16
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (14-0) vs. No. 2 BYU (16-0)
When: Thurs., March 5 and Fri., March 6
Time: 7:00 p.m. each day
Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu
Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Chris McLachlin (analyst).
Live Video: www.bigwest.tv
Radio Coverage: ESPN Honolulu (94.7FM, 1420AM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
Streaming Audio: ESPNHonolulu.com. Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Tickets: Lower – Adult $16-$19, Senior Citizens (65+) $12, Student (4-HS) $7; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizens $10, Student $5; UH-Mānoa students FREE.
Promotions: Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Thursday’s “Pink Night” match and will distribute 500 pink pom poms prior to the match at Gate A.
- Fans are encouraged to wear pink apparel in support of cancer awareness.
- Prize packs and $150 in gift cards will be awarded to the contestants of the promotional contest during intermission. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A.
First Hawaiian Bank is the sponsor on Friday and will distribute 400 insulated bags (one per family) prior to the match at Gate A.
- Prize packs and $100 in Zippy’s gift cards will be awarded to the contestants of the promotional contest during intermission. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A.
- There will be an autograph session with the men’s volleyball team following the match at Gate B.
Game Notes:
- UH (14-0) and BYU (16-0) are the nation’s last two undefeated teams.
- UH’s 14-match win streak to start the season is second longest only to last season’s 25-match win streak in program history.
- BYU leads the all-time series 41-21. The Cougars have won the last three meetings in Honolulu including a four-set win in the championship match of the 2018 Outrigger Invitational.
- UH has won its last seven matches in straight sets and owns a current 24-set win streak.
- UH’s current 25-match home win streak dating back to 2018 is one shy of tying the school record of 26 (3/26/16 through 1/26/18).
- UH also boasts a 19-match non-conference home win streak with its last loss to BYU in 2018.
- UH is 4-0 versus MPSF teams this season.
- BYU and UH are the top two blocking teams in the country at 2.887/set and 2.886/set, respectively.
- UH is the nation’s leader in five categories, including hitting percentage (.386), kills/set (13.84) and aces/set (1.95).
- Rado Parapunov needs 54 kills to become the 18th player in program history to reach 1,000.