The 7th Annual Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for this Friday, featuring high school football all-stars, including Nebraska-bound quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Born in Hawaii, Raiola is the son of Polynesian Football Hall of Famer, Saint Louis graduate, and former 14-year Lions center, Dominic Raiola. Dylan, who left Hawaii at age 12, returns six years later as a 5-star prospect, marking his farewell to prep football by playing in his native soil.

“I think it means a lot. You know, when I grew up in Hawaii, I didn’t really play football. I didn’t really have an interest in football,” said the younger Raioloa who is signed to Nebraska. “To come back and play on a stage like this with all these great athletes, at the high school my mom went to. I mean, I don’t think you can ask for anything better now.”

He also expressed his appreciation for being able to celebrate and teach his beloved Polynesian culture with players from around the country. “The Polynesian culture is something special. I hope we can spread it throughout this group of guys and throughout the whole world. Just to show these guys what the Polynesian culture means to me and all the Polynesian people is definitely a main goal for me.”

Dominic Raiola beamed with pride watching practice with a smile, “Yeah, that’s a cool way to end high school. We thought about that back when I got inducted in 2020 into the Polynesian Hall of Fame and how cool it would be for my boys to play here one day. And now we’re here, and he gets to play his last high school game where my wife went to school, where we got married in Hawaii. It’s a pretty cool experience.”

Dylan Raiola, an early graduate from Georgia, will enroll at his father’s alma mater, the University of Nebraska, next week.

The kickoff for the Polynesian Bowl is set for Friday at 4 PM at Kamehameha, and it will be televised nationally on the NFL Network.