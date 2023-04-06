Anelu Lafaele, the son of former University of Hawaii defensive lineman Michael Lafaele, has listed the University of Hawaii as one of his final seven schools.

The younger Lafaele, who was a junior at Saint Louis last fall, is a Class of 2024 four-star prospect who holds over a dozen schools from Power Five conferences.

On Wednesday, Lafele released his final seven, which included Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah, Notre Dame and Hawaii as his finalists.

Lafaele is set to make visits to Wisconsin and Washington in June.

Regardless of where Lafele chooses to commit, he won’t be able to sign until Dec. 20 at the earliest as part of the Division I early signing period.