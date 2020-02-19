Tony Hull hired as Rainbow Warriors football co-offensive coordinator

HONOLULU – University of Hawai‘i head coach Todd Graham completed his inaugural coaching staff with the hiring of Tony Hull as offensive assistant. Hull spent the past four years at the University of Kansas, where he served as running backs coach.

“Coach Hull has been one of the top recruiters in the Big 12 conference and has a wealth of experience in the spread air raid offense,” Graham said. “He is a dynamic teacher with a mastery of coaching explosive offenses. We are fired up to welcome him to our Hawai‘i football family as our co-offensive coordinator.”

The New Orleans native initially joined David Beaty’s staff in 2016 and was retained by Les Miles in 2019. He coached Pooka Williams, Jr., to consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 & ’19, becoming just the second player in KU history to do so. Williams earned second-team All-America and Freshman All-America honors in 2018 after rushing for 1,125 yards and ranked sixth in FBS in all-purpose yards (150.9 ypg). He received his second all-Big 12 first-team honor in 2019 after rushing for 1,061 yards.

In addition, under Hull’s guidance, running back Khalil Herbert posted the third-highest rushing performance in school history with a 291-yard outing against West Virginia.

Hull joined the Jayhawk staff after spending 11 seasons in the high school ranks in Louisiana, including nine as head coach and offensive coordinator at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans. He arrived at Warren Easton in 2007 – the school’s first season of competition following Hurricane Katrina – and guided the Eagles to the playoffs seven times in nine seasons. He led the program to a state championship game appearance in 2014 and state semifinals the following year.

A total of 45 of Hull’s players at Warren Easton went on to earn Division I football scholarships while six of those were ESPN Top 300 prospects. While at Warren Easton, Hull taught math and physical education and oversaw a 100 percent graduation rate among this team. Additionally, he implemented a character development sector that saw his players assisting inner city youth with off-the-field development.

Hull spent the 2005 season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at his alma mater, Sarah T. Reed High School in New Orleans and served in the same capacity at Mandeville High School in Mandeville, Louisiana, in 2006.

Hull was a two-year starter on the offensive line at UL Lafayette, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology in 2004. Following graduation, Hull spent four years working in the engineering field, including three years at NASA.

Hull has three daughters; Jordan, Jaleh and Journee.