Todd Graham’s head coach studded coaching tree

One of the top priorities for new University of Hawaii head football coach Todd Graham is assembling a coaching staff. That’s a task at which he has a history of being proficient.

12 assistant coaches who have served under Graham have gone on to hold head coaching jobs on their own. That number includes eight current college football head coaches.

Most recognizable among the list of coaches is current Auburn top-guy Gus Malzahn. The 2013 SEC champion with the Tigers was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Tulsa in 2007 and 2008.

One of Graham’s longtime assistants, Mike Norvell just got hired for his second head coaching job. Norvell served under Graham at Tulsa as a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach 2007-10. He then followed him to Pittsburgh in 2011 to be the co-offensive coordinator for the Panthers. Norvell then went with Graham to Arizona State to be the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. Norvell held the ASU job until he left for his first head coaching gig at Memphis. He was the Tigers leader from 2016-2019. Norvell moved on to the ACC’s Florida State, signing a 3.75m/6 year deal as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long is rumored to be Graham’s front-runner for the OC job at Hawaii. With many coaches following Nick Rolovich to Washington State, the new ‘Bows top-man has a lot of hiring to do.

“We’ll be very methodical in who we bring here. That’s something that’s really important to me,” said Graham in his introductory press conference. “Selecting the right people for the right fit here. But those coaches will come in and adapt to our players. The players are not going to adapt to our coaches.”

Full list of coaches under Graham who went on to head coaching positions:

Major Applewhite. OC under Graham at Rice in 2006. University of Houston head coach from 2016-2018. Current Alabama Analyst.

Chris Ball. Arizona State associate head coach from 2012-2015. Current head coach at Northern Arizona.

David Beaty. WR coach at Rice in 2006 and 2007. Kansas head coach from 2015 to 2018. Current University of Texas consultant.

Bill Blankship. WR, RB, and special teams coach at Tulsa from 2007 to 2010. Then served as the head coach from 2011-2014.

Chip Lindsey. Arizona State offensive coordinator in 2016. Current Troy head coach.

Gus Malzahn. Tulsa OC/AHC 2007-08. Current Auburn head coach.

Chad Morris. Tulsa OC/AHC in 2010. Head coach at SMU 2015-17. Head coach Arkansas 2018-19. Current offensive coordinator at Auburn.

Billy Napier. Arizona State offensive coordinator in 2017. Current head coach at Louisiana.

Jay Norvell. Arizona State WR/passing game coordinator in 2016. Current head coach Nevada.

Mike Norvell. Tulsa graduate assitant/WR coach from 2007-2010. University of Pittsburgh Co-offensive coordinator in 2011. Arizona State OC/AHC in 2012-15. Head coach at Memphis in 2016-19. Current Florida State head coach.

Ryan Silverfield. Arizona State 2015 offensive analyst. Current head coach at Memphis.