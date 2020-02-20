Todd Graham announces Hawai’i Football Coaching Staff Titles

University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham announced titles and position duties for his inaugural 2020 coaching staff.
Defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz will also assume the title of associate head coach while being assigned the outside linebackers. Strength and conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke will hold the title of assistant head coach.
On the offensive side of the ball, G.J. Kinne is offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; Tony Hull is co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach; Brandon Graham is pass game coordinator and running backs coach; Sam Bennett is run game coordinator and offensive line coach; and Brennan Marion is wide receivers coach.
Special teams coordinator Dan Phillips will also coach the defensive line. Jacob Yoro is co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach; Abe Elimimian is recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach; and Laiu Moeakiola is safeties coach.
Trent Figg is chief of staff and will handle football administrative duties.
