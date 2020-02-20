Todd Graham announces Hawai’i Football Coaching Staff Titles

Hawai‘i Pacific University holds the top spot in the West Region in the first NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Regional Rankings announced today by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee.

The PacWest Champion Sharks (24-1, 19-0) had a 23-1 record against Division II teams and a 22-1 mark against teams within the West Region (and border states to the region) at the start of the week when the ranking record began. The Sharks 98-83 win at Point Loma on Monday was not reflected in this week’s rankings.