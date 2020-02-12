Todd Graham adds three members to Rainbow Warriors coaching staff

University of Hawai’i football head coach Todd Graham announced three new assistant coaches – offensive assistants Brennan Marion and Brandon Graham and defensive assistant Laiu Moeakiola (pronounced LIE-you, MOY-ah-KEY-oh-lah).



All three have previous ties with Graham either as a player or assistant coach. The new additions nearly complete Graham’s inaugural coaching staff with just one open assistant coach position remaining.



Marion spent the past three seasons at the FCS level as offensive coordinator at both William & Mary (2019) and Howard (2017 & ’18) under head coach Mike London. Last season, W&M nearly doubled its point production from a year ago and improved its total offense average by 100 yards per game.



“Coach Marion brings great knowledge, experience a dynamic innovative coaching mind to our program,” Graham said. “Having been an innovator as a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator, Coach Marion also was a explosive playmaker at wide receiver in our program and holds the NCAA record for the most yards per catch in NCAA history. He has an amazing story of overcoming adversity to achieve great success. We are fired up to welcome Coach Marion to our Hawai’i football family.”



At Howard, he directed the Bison to a Top 25 ranking in scoring, total offense, and passing. The former Tulsa receiver was an offensive quality control for Graham at Arizona State in 2015 before joining the Oklahoma Baptist staff as running backs coach in 2016.



As a player, Marion broke the FBS record for yards per catch (31.9) in 2007. After an all-conference senior season, he spent several seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and CFL’s Montreal Alouettes before beginning his coaching career in the high school ranks in California.



Brandon Graham is Todd’s oldest son who most recently coached at the University of Louisiana as offensive quality control in 2018. Brandon Graham was also on his father’s staff at Arizona State (20012-14) as running backs coach; Pittsburgh (2011) as offensive graduate assistant; Tulsa (2007-08) as running backs coach; and Rice (2006) as assistant strength coach.



“Coach Brandon Graham has a wealth of experience and knowledge in our championship football culture,” Graham said. “He has worked alongside some of the best offensive minds in the nation. He teamed up with Coach Malzahn (Auburn), Coach Norvell (Florida State), Coach Long (Notre Dame) and Coach Napier (ULL) assisting them with the design of our offense and with game planning. He also has developed some great running backs to go on to the NFL such as DJ Foster, Marion Grice, Charles Clay, Kallen Ballage, and Demarrio Richard.”



Brandon Graham played collegiately at West Virginia before an injury turned him to coaching. He served three seasons as a student assistant at Tulsa (2003-05) before earning a full-time position on Rice’s staff as coordinator of speed and skill development and assistant strength and conditioning coach.



Moeakiola, whose given name is Viliami Ilaiu Moeakiola, spent the past three seasons at Texas Christian University, one as a video graduate assistant and two as a defensive graduate assistant. Last month, he was hired as a defensive analyst at the University of Georgia before accepting the UH position.



“We are so excited to welcome Coach Laiu Moeakiola to our Hawai’i football family,” Graham said. “He has great knowledge of our program values having been a four-year starter for us and on staff in our program. He has experience working in two premier defensive programs in the country in TCU and Georgia.”



Moeakiola was a four-year letterman at Arizona State, where he played under Graham. The Euless, Texas native was a two-time co-captain and two-time all-Pac 12 honorable mention selection. Upon graduating from ASU, he joined Gary Patterson’s staff at TCU and worked primarily with the strong safeties the past two seasons.