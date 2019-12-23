To UH coaches and players alike, playing BYU still a deep source of motivation

Craig Stutzmann was a receiver for the University of Hawaii football team from 1998 to 2001 before becoming its quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2016.

His final moment as a player for UH? A five-yard touchdown reception from Nick Rolovich in the third quarter of a 72-45 rout over Brigham Young on Dec. 8, 2001.

Stutzmann celebrated in the end zone by punting the ball into the stands. He was promptly ejected and just like that, his college career was over. To this day, he still has no regrets about it.

“Yeah, no. I don’t regret that punt,” Stutzmann said, smirking. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d probably practice and punt it higher.”

BYU was 11-0 and the No. 9 team in the country entering the 2001 game at Aloha Stadium. A win in all likelihood would’ve vaulted the Cougars into a BCS Bowl. Hawaii, meanwhile, entered at 8-3 with no bowl game in sight.

Nonetheless, Rolovich completed 29 of his 52 passes for 543 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception to lead the onslaught in front of a senior day crowd of 50,000. It was the final college game for Rolovich, Stutzmann and Brian Smith, who are now all on the Hawaii coaching staff. Current cornerbacks coach Abe Elimimian was a redshirt freshman at the time and recorded three tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery for 14 yards.

The game has stuck with each of the coaches over the years, but especially Rolovich. During his introductory press conference on Nov. 30, 2015, he mentioned how one day, he wants to see Aloha Stadium rocking like how it was in 2001 against the Cougars. As this year’s Hawaii team closes its season against BYU in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday at Aloha Stadium, Rolovich hopes his players understand the magnitude of the matchup.

“The biggest thing about the BYU game, I had no idea the importance of the matchup with BYU until after that game,” Rolovich said. “So I get into a little bit of a ‘do I treat it like a different game, or do I explain to them the importance of this game to their fans?’

“I think you gotta explain that this is a football game and you gotta stay centered one play at a time, but there is some special meaning with this game and BYU.”

The 2001 Hawaii team finished the season at 9-3, inspiring the creation of the Hawaii Bowl. The 2019 Rainbow Warriors squad is 9-5 entering Tuesday’s matchup.

The 2019 squad gets an opportunity to go for its 10th win, the same opportunity the 2001 team was deprived of.

“I think the similarities to the end of the season, obviously ours wasn’t a bowl game, it was a senior game,” Stutzmann said. “But it was special and for these guys, it’s special. Especially the seniors. To be able to end the season against BYU at home, not many teams get to experience that. To do it on Christmas Eve is going to be really special.”

Hawaii’s first chance at a 10-win season in 2019 also came in its first-ever Mountain West championship game appearance on Dec. 7. The ‘Bows fell short in a 31-10 loss at Boise State.

The loss was surely disappointing to the team, but the ‘Bows were back at practice the following week in preparation for its 15th game of the season. UH has never has a season that long. As much as Rolovich would enjoy a 10-win season, he believes a victory on Tuesday would give the Rainbow Warriors positive momentum heading into the offseason.

“It doesn’t happen all the time,” Rolovich said of the prospect of winning 10 games. “It hasn’t happened a ton of times around here but I think more importantly, the bowl game win going into the offseason is more the benefit of winning this game. Yeah, it’s nice to say you had a 10-win season, but I think for the continuation and growth of the program, a win is pretty critical moving into the offseason.

“Especially when you knew and everyone else who watched us knew that we had a chance to win at Boise. To flip that around and get focused back on BYU, a win is going to be important for spring ball, for recruiting, for everything that’s associated with the program.”

The 2019 BYU team enters Tuesday at 7-5, with wins over USC, Tennessee and Boise State.

This will be Hawaii’s third straight season facing BYU. UH’s 2017 3-9 clunker of a season ended with a 30-20 loss to the Cougars on Nov. 25. On Oct. 13, 2018, the ‘Bows fell 49-23 in Provo, Utah, a place where UH still hasn’t won. Hawaii is 8-23 all time against BYU, with 2001 serving as its last win.

Cole McDonald hopes to change that. In the 2018 matchup with BYU, he completed 22-of-38 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But he was just one game removed from being unable to play against Wyoming and not fully healthy in last year’s loss to the Cougars.

McDonald is also hoping for redemption from a 31-14 loss to Louisiana Tech in last year’s Hawaii Bowl, where his 85 passing yards were still a team high.

“It’s a constant process of learning and evaluating yourself as a player and as a team. I feel like last year’s bowl game taught us a lot about what we had to accomplish this year,” he said. “The type of training and mental state we had to go into the season and thinking about what we wanted to accomplish. Coming back, it feels right and it only feels necessary for us to go out and handle business.”

The storied BYU-Hawaii rivalry may not mean as much to the current generation of Rainbow Warriors. The 1998 season was the last time the two programs were in the same conference. Since then, both have separated from the now-defunct WAC. The players still understand what it means around the islands, thanks to history lessons from Rolovich and others on the coaching staff. Come Tuesday, they won’t lose sight of what’s at stake.

“It means everything. To us, to this state, to the people, to the community and to the fans. It’s a big rivalry here,” McDonald said. “Rolo’s played in it, coach Stutz has played in it. I think a lot of these young guys don’t know what the rivalry is. It’s gonna be fun, them coming out here and experiencing what the rivalry means to Hawaii, what this game is really about. And that’s pride.”