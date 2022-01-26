Timmy Chang’s coaching staff beginning to take shape after Rainbow Warriors announces six coaching hires

Timmy Chang is starting to officially build his coaching staff for the University of Hawai’i football team. On Wednesday, the program announced a total of six hires to Chang’s staff. Three are hold overs from the Graham Era and earlier. Three are new additions to the the Rainbow Warriors.

Jacob Yoro will return for his 6th season in the ‘Bows program, but it will be his first as the defensive coordinator. Yoro gets the promotion after being the linebackers coach for the last three seasons.

Abraham Elimimian will return to coaching cornerbacks after spending last season as the running backs coach. Kody Cooke remains on staff in the same position as strength and condition coach as he was under Graham.

Former Rainbow Warriors linebacker Chris Brown is returning to Manoa to join Chang’s group as the inside linebacker and defensive end coach. He previously was working at high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

‘It’s a dream come true’ – Former @HawaiiFootball star Chris Brown returns to the islands as inside linebackers & defensive ends assistant on former teammate Timmy Chang’s first coaching staff • More #GoBows coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/u7Qz9HtHqG + @AHoshidaSports + @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/fQ16ZnqM01 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 26, 2022

Roman Sapolu, son of UH legend Jesse Sapolu, is the new offensive line coach and another former UH player, Keiki Misipeka, has been named as the running backs coach.

It is expected that the rest of Chang’s staff will be solidified in the coming days, especially, with national signing day next Wednesday (Feb 2nd).