Timmy Chang’s first coaching staff as the University of Hawaii head football coach is now complete.

The two final additions to Chang’s staff are receivers coach Jared Ursua and director of player development Derek Faavi.

Ursua joins UH from FCS school Weber State, where he was the program’s receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2019 to 2022. Prior to that, he coached for four seasons at his alma mater, Southern Utah.

Ursua, a Kealakehe alum, is the older brother of former UH star receiver John Ursua.

Faavi, who was an offensive lineman for Hawaii from 2002 to 2005, was named the Alec Waterhouse team MVP in 2005. Faavi coached at Adams State from 2016 to 2019, where he was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He also spent the last two years as the director of operations for Raising Champions LLC, a private training company for quarerbacjs.

Spring practice for the Hawaii football team begins on Tuesday.