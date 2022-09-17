The University of Hawaii football team notched its first victory of the 2022 season with a 24-14 win over Duquesne at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday night.

It was also the first win for Timmy Chang as UH’s head coach.

Duquesne got the scoring started on a 26-yard Brian Bruzdewicz field goal with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The lead for the Dukes was short-lived, as Dedrick Parson got Hawaii (1-3) on the board with a five-yard rushing score with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

Parson got his second rushing score of the day on a 17-yard score with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. After both teams exchanged scoreless drives, Duquesne trimmed the Hawaii lead to 14-6 on Bruzdewicz’s second field goal of the day as the first half clock expired.

After a scoreless third quarter, Penei Pavihi gave UH a 21-6 lead with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 14:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

From there, Hawaii ate up more clock and used a 29-yard Matthew Shipley field goal to put the game out of reach with 6:33 remaining, or so UH thought.

Duquesne put one final scare into Hawaii on a 29-yard touchdown from Darius Perrantes to Dwayne Menders with 2:15 remaining, which was followed by a recovered onside kick for the Dukes. However, Malik Hausman’s second interception of the day in the end zone thwarted the comeback attempt.

In his third consecutive start, Hawaii quarterback Joey Yellen completed 13 of his 20 passes for 86 yards and an interception. Through four games, the Rainbow Warriors have yet to throw a touchdown pass.

Parson and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei each had 60 rushing yards to lead the UH ground attack.

Defensively, Isaiah Tufaga had a game-high eight tackles, while Hausman had three pass breakups and two tackles to go with his two interceptions.

Billy Lucas had a game-high 70 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Dukes, who dropped to 1-3.

Next up for Hawaii is a road contest at New Mexico State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. HST.

