Timeline of Nick Rolovich’s exit from the University of Hawaii and arrival at Washington State

With former University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich taking the same job at Washington State, here is the timeline of everything that has developed.

January 9th: Washington State head coach Mike Leach is officially named the top-man at Mississippi state.

Monday, 7:07pm: As the College Football Playoff Championship game was ending on Monday night Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that The University of Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich is headed to Washington State.

BREAKING Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich is expected to become the new head coach at #WAZZU, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2020

Monday, 7:21pm: Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that Rolovich’s deal at Washington State is five years at an average of $3 million per season.

Sources: Washington State is in the process of finalizing a deal to make Hawaii's Nick Rolovich the next coach. Here's the @YahooSports story on what's expected to be a five-year deal at an average of $3 million per season. https://t.co/5rOXIivrFW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 14, 2020

Monday, 8:32pm: A little over an hour later, Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin confirmed that Rolovich was leaving the university, saying in part: “Our football program is in a better place today because of Nick and we wish him all the best.” The head coaching job at UH was posted online shortly after the statement.

Statement from Athletics Director David Matlin. pic.twitter.com/xfwJXp2XWt — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 14, 2020

Monday, 9:58pm: Rolovich tweets a picture of a Cougar and changes his twitter bio.

Rolo makes it Twitter official in bio 🐾 @NickRolovich 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/8IQefiYuqC — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 14, 2020

Tuesday, 2:01pm: Washington State Athletics officially announces Rolovich’s hire. School sets introductory press conference for Thursday at 2:30pm Pacific Time.

The Washington State men’s basketball team is scheduled to play #8 Oregon on Thursday night. It can be expected that Rolovich might be in attendance.