Time may be of the essence, but Todd Graham is not rushing the important decisions ahead

When Todd Graham was introduced as the University of Hawaii’s 24th head football coach in school history on Wednesday afternoon, it marked two weeks before the Feb. 5 National Letter of Intent signing day.

Given the timing of Nick Rolovich’s Jan. 13 departure for Washington State in relation to signing day, UH athletics director David Matlin had to act fast in finding his replacement. Graham was the name he chose, and now the former Arizona State, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Rice head coach faces a time crunch in assembling his first recruiting class and coaching staff at Hawaii.

Just as Matlin said last week that he wouldn’t make compromises in finding the right coach to meet a certain time frame, Graham plans to use the same philosophy in fielding his first staff. Graham says his first priority is meeting with the current Rainbow Warriors players, which he did Wednesday morning.

“You gotta prioritize your time. That’s why I’m telling you I’m not gonna rush through staffing,” Graham said. “To be honest with you, the most important thing we’re gonna do are the players. The players that we select. The players that we have here and how we’re gonna develop them and how we train them. It’s so important. My priority is gonna be how we’re training them and we’re not wasting any days with our existing players, making sure that our signees that we’re keeping them intact, and that they understand the vision and kind of re-recruiting them for them to know what I am and what I’m about.

“And then our commits and the targets we have that we’d like to sign on signing day. So that’s the No. 1 priority and hiring a staff’s important too. But you gotta prioritize your time.”

Graham has expressed a desire to retain coaches from Rolovich’s Hawaii staff that did not follow him to Washington State. The first domino fell on Thursday, as he’s already retained Jacob Yoro from the 2017-2019 staff as a defensive assistant. Others still in play are defensive coordinator/safeties coach Corey Batoon, wide receivers coach Andre Allen, cornerbacks coach Abe Elimimian.

Additional prominent names include Josh Omura (who runs recruiting quality control), Johnnie Mack (offensive quality control) and Woody Blevins (defensive quality control), as well as graduate assistants Brodie Nakama, Va’a Niumatalolo and Jack Perez, among others. Besides members of the UH staff, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported that former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long could be joining the staff soon.

“My next priority is retaining the best and the brightest in the quality people that are here, that want to be part of what we’re doing,” Graham said. “Everyone we hire, I’ll hire. That’s our priority. My number one priority today was our players. Obviously when I leave here, it’s gonna be adding to that list with recruits. But staff’s really, really important. We just won 10 football games, so I imagine there’s some pretty quality people here so I’m not gonna say how that process will go and what it’ll look like, but obviously, those people are being strongly considered.”

Given how far across the country Graham’s previous coaching stops were, his potential recruiting bases could cast a wide net. However, he says his priority will be recruiting those from the islands.

“I got a lot to learn to do that, and so I’m going to need a lot of help,” Graham said of developing recruiting ties in Hawaii. “We’ve got some quality people and staff that can help in that transition. But I’m fired up to do it.”

When the dust settles, whoever Graham pulls from a recruiting and coaching staff standpoint will have a 10-win season in 2019 to build off of.

“We just won 10 football games, so why would you come and completely change what you’re doing? Why wouldn’t you look at that film? The things that we do great, let’s build upon it,” Graham said. “We’re gonna run four verticals. They ran four verticals last year. Whatever they called it last year, that’s what we’re gonna call it. Lots of times with coaches, I guess that’s my educational background is that I’m just not willing to do that.

“We’re not changing terminology. There’s obviously gonna be some new things but we’re gonna build upon the things that we’ve done. What I want to be doing is winning the Mountain West championship next year.”