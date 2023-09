Tickets are now on sale for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s exhibition game against mid-major powerhouse Saint Mary’s.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on the Gaels on Oct. 20, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The game will not count towards the season records of either team.

Tickets are available for sale online. Net proceeds will go towards Maui relief.