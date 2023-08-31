Ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers returning to Hawaii for training camp, guard Terance Mann is getting his feet wet in the islands.

Mann, a fifth year guard who will be part of the Clippers fourth training camp on O’ahu since 2017 spent Wednesday making appearances at Waimanalo Elementary and the Hawaii Food Bank. The first of many community events this fall.

“We kick started it early. We did a lot of things yesterday, had a lot of fun. So it was dope to do that and get people excited about the game, just to be able to come out here and be a part of something special like that is cool. They don’t get to see the NBA game that much in person. They don’t get to see NBA players like that, so it was a fun experience for me.”

Terance Mann of the #Clippers is getting his feet wet with charitable efforts in the islands ahead of training camp, preseason game vs. #Jazz on October 8 ▪️ Tickets go on sale Tuesday https://t.co/Jbhbx1KCla #NBAHawaii #ClippersHawaiiClassic🤙🏽 @terance_mann @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/KBGWEp7orf — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 31, 2023

As part of the training camp experience which will run from October 3 to October 9 at the University of Hawaii, the Clippers will face the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm HST at SimpliFi Arena with both teams donating the game’s proceeds to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, aimed at supporting wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina, Maui.

“That’s what we do at the Clippers,” said Mann in the KHON2 Sports Studio on Thursday. “We’re always looking to help in any way we can give back in any way we can to the community. So for for that to be able to happen is a cool experience.”

Outside of charitable efforts, Mann says he enjoys the beach and foods that Hawaii has to offer and looks forward to sharing the experience with his teammates during training camp.

Fans looking to catch the Clippers’ preseason action in Hawaii can secure tickets through the team’s website at clippers.com/singlegametickets.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, September 5.