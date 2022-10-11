Tickets for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s three games held in La’ie this season are now on sale.

The Rainbow Warriors will play a single game against Hawaii Pacific University on Saturday, November 12th which is one week before taking part in the innaguaral North Shore Classic.

The collegiate basketball tournament will debut Thanksgiving weekend at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii.

Opening day matchups include Hawai’i versus Sacramento State and Southern Utah versus Texas State.

Launched by Total Sports Consulting, the two-day, multi-team event (MTE) will be held Nov. 25-26.

Southern Utah and Texas State are a pair of 20-win programs that advanced to the postseason last season. Sacramento State finished 11-18 last year while competing in the Big Sky Conference and enters this year under the new leadership of veteran collegiate and international coach David Patrick.