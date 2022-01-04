Thursday’s Rainbow Wahine basketball game against Long Beach State canceled due to COVID-related issues with UH program

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team announced on Tuesday that the program was forced to cancel Thursday’s would be Big West Conference opener against Long Beach State has been canceled due to COVID-related issues with the UH program.

Per the recently adjusted Big West policies, the game will be declared no contest, and it will not be rescheduled.

The cancelation is the third consecutive for the Rainbow Wahine who have not played since December 21 at UNLV.

At this time, the status of Hawaii’s home game against Cal State Fullerton scheduled for Saturday has yet to be decided.