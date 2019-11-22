1  of  2
Throwback Thursday: Leileihua running back Adrian Murrell

Tonight, the Cover2 time machine goes back to Wahiawa in 1988 to take a look at Leilehua running back Adrian Murrell.

Murrell re-wrote the record-books in his three seasons with the Mules. He had 20 games over 100 yards or more, including two games that surpassed the 300 yard mark. His 332-yard performance against Waianae in 1988 was a state record at the time and currently stands at No. 7 for single game rushing yards.

In college, Murrell starred at West Virginia before a prolific 11-year career in the NFL, where he scored 23 touchdowns with the Jets and Cardinals.

Today, Murrell is in business development focusing on real estate & economic growth in the Carolina’s. He and his wife of 25 years have three children. Murrell is still a speedster, but this time on the racetrack instead of on the gridiron. He competes in the Southeast Grudge Racing Circuit with a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

Cover2 sends its Aloha to Adrian Murrell, a true Leilehua legend.

