A trio of track and field athletes for the University of Hawaii will competed in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, with one advancing on Saturday.

Alyssa Mae Antolin, Hallee Mohr and Lilian Turban will competed at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

Antolin, a sprinter, has a personal best 200 meter time of 23.38 seconds, which is a UH record. She is also a two-time Big West Conference champion. She is the first UH athlete to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in sprints since Tasha Monroe in 2005. In the NCAA Tournament, she placed 28th overall with a 23.54 in the 200.

Mohr, who competes in throws, has a personal best of 53.21 meters in the discus throw. She entered the 2023 tournament as the No. 34 seed but finished in 27th on Saturday.

Turban competes in multiple events and has a personal high jump record of 1.85 meters. On Saturday, she advanced to the NCAA Championship Finals with a high jump of 1.85 meters, good for third overall.

Mohr and Turban each competed in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, while the 2023 Tournament was Antolin’s first.

Turban is the first UH athlete to head to the NCAA finals since 2018, back when Lily Lowe finished 18th in the high jump.

The 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championship Finals takes place from June 6-10 in Austin, Texas.