University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang has announced significant staff changes ahead of the upcoming season.

Three coaches will not be retained as, Ian Shoemaker, the Co-Offensive Coordinator, Eti Ena, the Defensive Line Coach, and Steve Irvin, the Cornerbacks Assistant, will not be returning for the 2024 season per a UH spokesperson.

The Rainbow Warriors have initiated a nationwide search to find replacements for the open positions.

Additionally, an opening for the Defensive Coordinator role was posted on Wednesday, suggesting that Jacob Yoro could be reassigned in the upcoming season.

