Three UH assistants travel to Pullman for Rolo’s press conference at Washington State

When Nick Rolovich takes to the podium in Pullman, Washington today for his first official press conference as head coach at Washington State, three members of his University of Hawaii coaching staff will be in attendance.

Brian Smith, who has been the associate head coach and offensive coordinator the past four years, along with chief of staff Jason Cvercko, and pass-game coordinator Craig Stutzmann left Honolulu on Wednesday night en route to the pacific northwest.

KHON2 Sports has been told by a source close to the situation that their attendance at the press conference does not mean that any of the coaches have expressed that they are not interested in the vacant head coaching position at UH.

Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin, told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday that he has been able to expedite the process of selecting a coach. Current coaches on the UH staff can immediately have their applications reviewed and be interviewed to work around a potential deadline date given by Rolovich to any staff members that have been extended opportunities to join the Cougars staff.

The official job posting was completed on Monday evening, shortly after the announcement that Rolovich would take over the WSU program. The posting will close on Tuesday, which is when Matlin can complete the interviewing process. He said in an interview on Wednesday that he is ‘confident’ that a new head coach at UH could be named by the end of next week.

It is widely believed that Stutzmann and Smith would be candidates to fill Rolo’s position. Neither have expressed interest in the job publicly.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and on-line as we will continue to follow the UH Head Coaching search.