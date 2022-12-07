Rounds three and four of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball D-I National Championship Tournament will take place this week with the regional semifinal round set for Thursday.

Of the teams still in contention for a national title, three programs feature players with Hawaii ties.

Texas has three players being, Kamehameha graduates Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai along with Iolani alum Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

Pittsburgh, features Kamehameha’s Lexis Akeo.

Stanford has Iolani graduate Elena Ogilvie.

Regional matches are Dec. 8 and 10. The national semifinals are Dec. 15 on ESPN and the national championship match is Dec. 17 on ESPN2.

2022 NCAA DI volleyball regional matchups via NCAA

Thursday, Dec. 8: