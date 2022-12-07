Rounds three and four of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball D-I National Championship Tournament will take place this week with the regional semifinal round set for Thursday.
Of the teams still in contention for a national title, three programs feature players with Hawaii ties.
Texas has three players being, Kamehameha graduates Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai along with Iolani alum Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres.
Pittsburgh, features Kamehameha’s Lexis Akeo.
Stanford has Iolani graduate Elena Ogilvie.
Regional matches are Dec. 8 and 10. The national semifinals are Dec. 15 on ESPN and the national championship match is Dec. 17 on ESPN2.
2022 NCAA DI volleyball regional matchups via NCAA
Thursday, Dec. 8:
- No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Nebraska | 6am HST | ESPNU | Louisville regional semi
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Minnesota | 7am HST | ESPN2 | Austin regional semi
- No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 1 Louisville | 8:30am HST | ESPNU | Louisville regional semi
- No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 1 Texas | 9:30am HST | ESPN2 | Austin regional semi
- No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh | 10:30am HST | ESPNU | Madison regional semi
- No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 1 Wisconsin | 1pm HST | ESPNU | Madison regional semi
- No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 San Diego | 3pm HST | ESPNU | Stanford regional semi
- No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Stanford | 5:30pm HST | ESPNU | Stanford regional semi