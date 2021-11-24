Three of Hawaii’s major league coaches to hold free coaching clinic in December

Brendan Sagara, Kai Correa, and Keoni DeRenne will be the lead instructors of the inaugural Na Kai Pohili coaching clinic being held at Farrington High School on December 6th.



The trio will all be on MLB staff this upcoming season and specialize in different disciplines within the game. Sagara, a Leilehua grad, is the co-pitching coach for the Texas Rangers. Correa, a Waiakea grad, is the bench coach and infield coordinator for the San Francisco Giants. DeRenne, an ‘Iolani grad, was just promoted this off-season to be assistant hitting coach for the Kansas City Royals.



According to their website, the name of the event holds specific meaning as well:

“Na Ka’i Pohili when literally translated means ‘The Baseball Coaches.’ However, ka’i or Ka’aina is also the term for a ‘pocession’ in the way wahles migrate across the ocean, and the Po in Pohili also carries the meaning ‘Ancestral Source.’ This deeper translation perfectly encapsulates our goal for this inaugural clinci — to have hawaii’s homegrown major league coaches return home and serve as a source of information for the local baseball and softball community.“

Admission to the clinic is free with five canned foods donated to the Hawai’i Food Bank. It is open to the first 400 to register.