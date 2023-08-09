Devastating wildfires on the island of Maui have led to cancellations to the high school football schedule.

Multiple team officials have confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that Lahainaluna vs. Hilo, Baldwin vs. Edison of California and King Kekaulike vs. Honoka’a have all been cancelled this weekend due to the fires.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s expected that both Maui and Kamehameha-Maui will play their scheduled games on Oahu against Nanakuli and Castle respectively.

CURRENT WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:

Friday:

Long Beach Poly @ Konawaena – 6pm

Villa Park vs. Damien – 7pm @ Farrington

McKinley @ Roosevelt – 7pm

Waialua vs. Kalani – 7pm @ Kaiser

Kailua @ Leilehua – 7:30pm

KS-Maui @ Castle – 7:30pm

Campbell @ Waipahu – 7:30pm

Saturday:

Hilo @ Lahainaluna – Cancelled

Edison vs. Baldwin – Cancelled

Honoka’a @ King Kekaulike – Cancelled

Saint Louis II @ Kea’ahu – 1pm

Kaimuki @ Iolani – 3pm

KS-Hawaii @ Kealakehe – 5pm

Pahoa @ Kaiser – 5pm

Maui @ Nanakuli – 6pm

Punahou @ Mililani – 6:30pm

Saint Louis @ Kapolei – 6:30pm

Waianae @ Kahuku – 6:30pm

Aiea vs. Kapa’a – 6:30pm @ Baptiste Sports Complex

Kamehameha vs. Moanalua – 6:30pm @ Farrington

Kauai @Pearl City – 7:30pm

Farrington @ Radford – 7:30pm