Devastating wildfires on the island of Maui have led to cancellations to the high school football schedule.
Multiple team officials have confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that Lahainaluna vs. Hilo, Baldwin vs. Edison of California and King Kekaulike vs. Honoka’a have all been cancelled this weekend due to the fires.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s expected that both Maui and Kamehameha-Maui will play their scheduled games on Oahu against Nanakuli and Castle respectively.
CURRENT WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:
Friday:
Long Beach Poly @ Konawaena – 6pm
Villa Park vs. Damien – 7pm @ Farrington
McKinley @ Roosevelt – 7pm
Waialua vs. Kalani – 7pm @ Kaiser
Kailua @ Leilehua – 7:30pm
KS-Maui @ Castle – 7:30pm
Campbell @ Waipahu – 7:30pm
Saturday:
Hilo @ Lahainaluna – Cancelled
Edison vs. Baldwin – Cancelled
Honoka’a @ King Kekaulike – Cancelled
Saint Louis II @ Kea’ahu – 1pm
Kaimuki @ Iolani – 3pm
KS-Hawaii @ Kealakehe – 5pm
Pahoa @ Kaiser – 5pm
Maui @ Nanakuli – 6pm
Punahou @ Mililani – 6:30pm
Saint Louis @ Kapolei – 6:30pm
Waianae @ Kahuku – 6:30pm
Aiea vs. Kapa’a – 6:30pm @ Baptiste Sports Complex
Kamehameha vs. Moanalua – 6:30pm @ Farrington
Kauai @Pearl City – 7:30pm
Farrington @ Radford – 7:30pm