Three local golfers in 2021 Sony Open field. Tournament tees off on Thursday.

Hawai'i native Parker McLachlin played in seven PGA Tour events in last year's wrap around season, missing the cut in all but one. The 41-year-old lone win on Tour was the 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, but his practice round partner on Tuesday, Harris English, has show a career renaissance is possible.

"We talked about it while we were walking today. He was 380th or so in the world just 2 years ago, now he's top 20 in the world. He just said he's been working and that belief in himself. He continued to believe in himself and it's paying off. He was really emotional about what it meant to him last week," McLachlin told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida, "The other guy we were playing with, Brendan Todd, same thing. Went from not having any status at all to winning two times in the last 18 months. I feel like taking some good energy from those guys, just goes to show me that these guys have done it. I'm in the same situation and I'm ready to do it."