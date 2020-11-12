Three local baseball players sign with University of Hawaii baseball program

Three local high school baseball players made their decisions to play for the home team official on Wednesday, signing their letters of intent to play for coach Mike Trapasso at the University of Hawaii.

Mililani pitcher Joshua ‘Anu’ Reis, ‘Iolani shortstop Kody Watanabe and Konawaena infielder Bronson Rivera all signed LOIs to join the Rainbow Warrior baseball program.

Reis’ baseball experience is extensive, winning the 2015 WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taipei City, Taiwan for Team USA in 2015. During the summer, he flashed a fastball in the 90 MPH range at the Hawaii Sandlot Classic at Hans L’Orange Park.

Rivera, who throws right-handed and hits left-handed, hit .400 as a sophomore at Konawaena in 2019 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 13 runs.

Watanabe is the top-ranked shortstop in the state, according the Perfect Game USA. In 2017, he was on the team that win the Babe Ruth 14U championship.

“It’ll be an honor to put on that UH jersey. I’ve always dreamed of it since I was a little kid,” Watanabe told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I used to go down to the games and then used to get autographs of the players after and then for me to be now in that position now, it’s a pretty surreal experience.”