Three Hawai’i youth baseball teams advance into championship brackets of Cal Ripken World Series

Three Hawaii teams competing in the Cal Ripken World Series across two divisions have advanced into championship brackets.

The Honolulu Saints came back from an early 1-0 deficit against Phenix City, Alabama on Tuesday in the 12u division finishing pool play with a perfect 4-0 record, earning the top seed in their pool as the tournament moves to championship bracket play on Wednesday. The Saints will face East Fishkill, NY in the quarterfinals at 6:00 am HST.

Honolulu Saints & KAC at 12u Cal Ripken World Series

The Kalanianaole Athletic Club (KAC) finished pool play with 3-1 record, earning the #2 seed in their pool. They advance to the 12u Championship Bracket and face Okolona, Kentucky in a quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday at noon HST.

An interesting note to how the bracket is laid out is that if both teams are successful through the first two rounds, the two Hawaii teams would meet up in the United States Championship game.

FEAR 808 at 10u Cal Ripken World Series

As for the 10u division, FEAR 808 will begin play in the Championship Bracket on Wednesday against South Bend, Indiana at 6:00 am HST. Should they win their first game, they will play Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

