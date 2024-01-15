Only three players with Hawaii ties remain in the NFL playoffs after Wild Card weekend.

On Saturday, Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in his first career playoff game.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who featured three players on the active roster, fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17. Saint Louis alum and Kauai native Nick Herbig had a tackle and a fumble recovery on a blocked field goal in the loss.

Additionally, Saint Louis alumnus and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota played the last minute of a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three players with Hawaii ties remain in the playoffs in Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (Punahou), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alulu (Saint Louis) and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Keaau).

Alualu had a tackle in a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, while Fairbairn kicked one field goal and six extra points in a 45-14 rout over the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans will kick off the Divisional Round on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Lions will host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Aumavae-Laulu is currently on the active roster for the Ravens, but he has yet to appear in a game.