It was a banner day for Hawaii surfing at the Vans US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California as three Hawaii surfers captured event titles.

In the Challenger Series, Honolulu’s Ezekiel Lau and the North Shore’s Betty Lou Sakura Johnson won the men’s and women’s titles respectively, and Kelis Kaleopa’a of Honolulu took the women’s longboard draw.

Sakura Johnson found herself against Australia’s former CT elite Callaghan. Callaghan’s opening 5.67 (out of a possible 10) pushed her into an early lead as Sakura Johnson fought back to take a slim lead heading into the twenty-minute mark. Then, the 17-year-old, 2022 CT rookie found her chance under priority and unloaded her powerful forehand on the shorebreak for a 6.93. As time expired, Callaghan wasn’t given another opportunity and Sakura Johnson was chaired to her second Challenger Series victory.

“It’s been a long week here at Huntington, but I have all the support and everything I need, I’m healthy, I’ve been training for this, I’m super fortunate to take the win,” said Sakura Johnson. “It gives me a ton of confidence (winning the event). This is one of the biggest events we have on the Challenger Series, everyone is here watching. I’ve always wanted to win a comp out here and I’m super stoked I was able to do it today.”

A brilliant ending to the event began with Sakura Johnson taking on event threat and now Challenger Series No. 5, Sophie McCulloch (AUS). But, Johnson notched another 9.00, her second of the event, with a 15.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total and backed it up in the Final to move up the rankings to No. 4 as she looks to requalify for the CT.

The men’s Challenger Final kept everyone on the edge of their seats as Lau and Chianca went wave-for-wave until the last seconds. Chianca controlled the first half of the heat with big, committed turns on the outside. But, with about ten minutes left, Lau made a comeback, throwing two large turns out the back to earn a 6.90 and take the lead. Chianca answered back with a powerful layback and inside hack, scoring a close 6.23. With one minute left, Chianca had one more opportunity to better his score but fell short, making Lau the new men’s victor of the Vans US Open.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 7: Ezekiel Lau of Hawaii after surfing in the Final at the VANS US Open of Surfing on August 7, 2022 at Huntington Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

“I’m so stoked, I’ve always wanted to win the US Open, it’s been an event I’ve watched since I was a young kid,” said Lau. “Andy Irons won a few years back, he was my role model, and this is for him and Sunny and all the Hawaiians. When Bettylou won her’s (Final heat) I was like, it’s up to me now, I gotta put this away.”

The South Shore, Oahu competitor had to overcome event standout Eithan Osborne (USA) in a stout Semifinal clash with Lau holding the explosive competitor at bay. Now, the Ultimate Surfer winner moves up to No.4 on the Challengers Series rankings with this landmark win.

A head-to-head Hawai Final ensued between reigning, three-time WSL Longboard Champion Blomfield and reigning Vans Duct Tape Invitational winner Kaleopa’a. The emerging talent, Kaleopa’a, styled into a quick 6.67 and 5.90 to hold a lead over Blomfield heading into the halfway mark. Kaleopa’a extended the lead, making her fellow Hawaiian need a 7.20 in the dying minutes. But, the ocean didn’t provide an opportunity and the 17-year-old emerged victorious once again.

“Hugging my cousin (Stewart) in the water after that final was just so heartwarming,”said Kaleopa’a. “Literally my whole entire family and friends and our surf community back at home are my motivation when I’m out here because we come from such a special place. I grew up my entire life surfing around my uncles and aunties, I do this for them as a thankyou for introducing me to this sport, this passion I love so much.”

Kaleopa’a started her day against WSL Longboard Tour veteran Kaitlin Mikkelsen (USA) who pushed the young Hawaiian to deliver a brilliant performance. Now, the Waikiki, Oahu surfer moves to a No.1 tie with Blomfield on the rankings, giving her another chance to claim her maiden World Title at the Cuervo Classic Longboard Championship.

Vans US Open of Surfing Women’s Final Results:

1 – Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 12.00

2 – Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.40

Vans US Open of Surfing Men’s Final Results:

1 – Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 12.40

2 – Joao Chianca (BRA) 11.43

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Women’s Final Results:

1 – Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW) 12.97

2 – Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 11.47

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Men’s Final Results:

1 -Taylor Jensen (USA) vs. 13.84

2 – Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 11.60

Vans US Open of Surfing Women’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 12.33 vs. Caroline Marks (USA) 8.33

Heat 2: Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 15.50 vs. Sophie McCulloch (AUS) 14.10

Vans US Open of Surfing Men’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 12.77 vs. Eithan Osborne (USA) 11.43

Heat 2: Evan Geiselman (USA) 12.64 vs. Joao Chianca (BRA) 12.54

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Women’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW)11.24 vs. Kaitlin Mikkelsen (USA) 7.70

Heat 2: Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 15.43 vs. Rachael Tilly (USA) 10.10

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Men’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Taylor Jensen (USA) 14.83 vs. Kaimana Takayama (USA) 10.57

Heat 2: Justin Quintal (USA) 12.66 vs. Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 13.30



Up Next: EDP Vissla Pro Ericeira



The next stop on the 2022 Challenger Series will be the EDP Vissla Pro Ericeira, which holds a competition window from October 1 – 9, 2022. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

