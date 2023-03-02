No home state advantage in the PacWest Conference basketball tournament. All three Hawai’i schools that made the tournament fell in the opening quarterfinal round on Thursday.

Hawai’i Pacific women lose 55-48 to Concordia University Irvine. Conference player of the year, Abby Spurgin, capped her stellar season with he 13th double-double for the Sharks. The senior had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

On the men’s side, both Hawai’i-Hilo and Chaminade fall in the quarterfinals to Biola and Academy of Art respectively. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones led the Vulcans with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Silerswords were led by Jalen Brattian’s 20 points off the bench.

PacWest Tournament Semifinals and Finals will be played over the next two days at McCabe Gym on Chaminade’s campus