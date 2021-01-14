Three Hawaii golfers tee off at Sony Open’s first round

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parker McLachlin

A local trio in Parker McLachlin, Eric Dugas and Evan Kawai teed off as the Sony Open began competition on Thursday at Waialae Country Club.

McLachlin, a Punahou alumnus, shot an even 70 through 18 holes. He is currently tied at 90th.

Kawai, a sophomore at San Diego who is also a Punahou alum, is currently tied at 128th on the leaderboard at two over.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Dugas is currently tied at 112th after shooting a 1-over 71.

Peter Malnati currently leads the field with an 8-under 62. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories