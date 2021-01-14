Three Hawaii golfers tee off at Sony Open’s first round

A local trio in Parker McLachlin, Eric Dugas and Evan Kawai teed off as the Sony Open began competition on Thursday at Waialae Country Club.
McLachlin, a Punahou alumnus, shot an even 70 through 18 holes. He is currently tied at 90th.
Kawai, a sophomore at San Diego who is also a Punahou alum, is currently tied at 128th on the leaderboard at two over.
Dugas is currently tied at 112th after shooting a 1-over 71.
Peter Malnati currently leads the field with an 8-under 62. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.