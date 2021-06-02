Three Hawaii golfers including former champ Michelle Wie West set to tee off at 76th US Women’s Open in San Francisco

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Michelle Wie West of the United States tees from the second hole during round two of the ANA Inspiration at the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 02, 2021 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The world’s best female golfers will tee off at the 76th US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco this week on the Lake Course.

Three Hawaii golfers will be in the field including 2014 US Women’s Open Champion Michelle Wie West. Joining the Punahou graduate will be fellow Buffanblu alum Claire Choi and Hilo’s Britney Yada.

Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr, two former champions who are competing this week on special exemptions, will tee off alongside Michelle Wie West at 4:40 p.m. ET in Round 1.

The tournament will run from Thursday-Sunday with all four rounds televised on the Golf Channel/NBC.

This is the first major to take place at the Olympic Club since Webb Simpson won the US Men’s Open in 2012 on this course, with a winning score of 1-over par.

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW

Site: San Francisco.

Course: The Olympic Club (Lake). Yardage: 6,457. Par: 71.

Prize money: $5.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m-11 a.m. (NBC), 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. (Peacock), 9:00a.m.-1 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: A Lim Kim.

Notes: This is the fourth time the U.S. Women’s Open is held in California, and the first time at a course previously used for the U.S. Open. … Olympic Club has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012. … A Lim Kim won last year at Champions Golf Club in Houston. It was the second straight year a player captured her first LPGA Tour title at the Women’s Open. … Inbee Park will try to become the seventh player with at least three Women’s Open titles. She is the only player in the last 14 years to win the Women’s Open multiple times. … Brittany Lang won the Women’s Open in 2016 in a playoff at CordeValle, the last time it was held in California. … This is the 20-year anniversary of Karrie Webb winning at Pine Needles, the last time a player won back-to-back in the Women’s Open. … Cristie Kerr received a special exemption. This is her 26th appearance in the Women’s Open and 24th in a row. … Shanshan Feng conceded her consolation match against Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek last week to stay rested for the Women’s Open.

TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:15 a.m. Christina Kim, Sarah Schmelzel, Jaclyn LaHa (a) 10:26 a.m. Bohyun Park (a), Kim Kaufman, Cheyenne Woods 10:37 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Caroline Masson 10:48 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Amelia Garvey, Da Yeon Lee 10:59 a.m. Gina Kim (a), Jasmine Suwannapura, Angel Yin 11:10 a.m. Yealimi Noh, Kristen Gillman, Jennifer Song 11:21 a.m. In Gee Chun, Yuka Saso, Marina Alex 11:32 a.m. Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park, Lizette Salas 11:43 a.m. Angela Stanford, Mirim Lee, Georgia Hall 11:54 a.m. Madelene Sagstrom, Gaby Lopez, Ana Pelaez Trivino (a) 12:05 p.m. Haley Moore, Jo Hua Hung (a), Haylee Harford 12:16 p.m. Chloe Kovelesky (a), Megan Osland, Britney Yada 12:27 p.m. Leonie Harm, Muni He, Claire Choi (a) 3:45 p.m. Sarah Burnham, Ruoning Yin, Jensen Castle (a) 3:56 p.m. Tiffany Chan, Megha Ganne (a), Matilda Castren 4:07 p.m. Amari Avery (a), Jenny Coleman, Lee-Anne Pace 4:18 p.m. Pernilla Lindberg, Kelly Tan, Pajaree Anannarukarn 4:29 p.m. Kaitlyn Papp, Carlota Ciganda, Stacy Lewis 4:40 p.m. Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie West, Cristie Kerr 4:51 p.m. Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng 5:02 p.m. A Lim Kim, Sophia Popov, Rose Zhang (a) 5:13 p.m. Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit 5:24 p.m. Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno, Nasa Hataoka 5:35 p.m. Emma Talley, Monica Vaughn (a), Lucy Li 5:46 p.m. Leigha Devine (a), Maria Parra, Noemie Pare (a) 5:57 p.m. Rebecca Lee-Bentham, Kathleen Scavo, Chihiro Kogure (a)

9th tee