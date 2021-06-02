Three Hawaii golfers including former champ Michelle Wie West set to tee off at 76th US Women’s Open in San Francisco

The world’s best female golfers will tee off at the 76th US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco this week on the Lake Course.
Three Hawaii golfers will be in the field including 2014 US Women’s Open Champion Michelle Wie West. Joining the Punahou graduate will be fellow Buffanblu alum Claire Choi and Hilo’s Britney Yada.
Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr, two former champions who are competing this week on special exemptions, will tee off alongside Michelle Wie West at 4:40 p.m. ET in Round 1.
The tournament will run from Thursday-Sunday with all four rounds televised on the Golf Channel/NBC.
This is the first major to take place at the Olympic Club since Webb Simpson won the US Men’s Open in 2012 on this course, with a winning score of 1-over par.
U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW
Site: San Francisco.
Course: The Olympic Club (Lake). Yardage: 6,457. Par: 71.
Prize money: $5.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m-11 a.m. (NBC), 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. (Peacock), 9:00a.m.-1 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: A Lim Kim.
Notes: This is the fourth time the U.S. Women’s Open is held in California, and the first time at a course previously used for the U.S. Open. … Olympic Club has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012. … A Lim Kim won last year at Champions Golf Club in Houston. It was the second straight year a player captured her first LPGA Tour title at the Women’s Open. … Inbee Park will try to become the seventh player with at least three Women’s Open titles. She is the only player in the last 14 years to win the Women’s Open multiple times. … Brittany Lang won the Women’s Open in 2016 in a playoff at CordeValle, the last time it was held in California. … This is the 20-year anniversary of Karrie Webb winning at Pine Needles, the last time a player won back-to-back in the Women’s Open. … Cristie Kerr received a special exemption. This is her 26th appearance in the Women’s Open and 24th in a row. … Shanshan Feng conceded her consolation match against Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek last week to stay rested for the Women’s Open.
TEE TIMES (EST)
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|10:15 a.m.
|Christina Kim, Sarah Schmelzel, Jaclyn LaHa (a)
|10:26 a.m.
|Bohyun Park (a), Kim Kaufman, Cheyenne Woods
|10:37 a.m.
|Moriya Jutanugarn, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Caroline Masson
|10:48 a.m.
|Mi Hyang Lee, Amelia Garvey, Da Yeon Lee
|10:59 a.m.
|Gina Kim (a), Jasmine Suwannapura, Angel Yin
|11:10 a.m.
|Yealimi Noh, Kristen Gillman, Jennifer Song
|11:21 a.m.
|In Gee Chun, Yuka Saso, Marina Alex
|11:32 a.m.
|Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park, Lizette Salas
|11:43 a.m.
|Angela Stanford, Mirim Lee, Georgia Hall
|11:54 a.m.
|Madelene Sagstrom, Gaby Lopez, Ana Pelaez Trivino (a)
|12:05 p.m.
|Haley Moore, Jo Hua Hung (a), Haylee Harford
|12:16 p.m.
|Chloe Kovelesky (a), Megan Osland, Britney Yada
|12:27 p.m.
|Leonie Harm, Muni He, Claire Choi (a)
|3:45 p.m.
|Sarah Burnham, Ruoning Yin, Jensen Castle (a)
|3:56 p.m.
|Tiffany Chan, Megha Ganne (a), Matilda Castren
|4:07 p.m.
|Amari Avery (a), Jenny Coleman, Lee-Anne Pace
|4:18 p.m.
|Pernilla Lindberg, Kelly Tan, Pajaree Anannarukarn
|4:29 p.m.
|Kaitlyn Papp, Carlota Ciganda, Stacy Lewis
|4:40 p.m.
|Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie West, Cristie Kerr
|4:51 p.m.
|Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng
|5:02 p.m.
|A Lim Kim, Sophia Popov, Rose Zhang (a)
|5:13 p.m.
|Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit
|5:24 p.m.
|Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno, Nasa Hataoka
|5:35 p.m.
|Emma Talley, Monica Vaughn (a), Lucy Li
|5:46 p.m.
|Leigha Devine (a), Maria Parra, Noemie Pare (a)
|5:57 p.m.
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham, Kathleen Scavo, Chihiro Kogure (a)
9th tee
|10 a.m.
|Mina Harigae, Aline Krauter (a), Pornanong Phatlum
|10:11 a.m.
|Sarah Jane Smith, Kim Metraux, Gurleen Kaur (a)
|10:22 a.m.
|Stephanie Meadow, Hee Young Park, Minami Katsu
|10:33 a.m.
|Tsai-Ching Tseng (a), Luna Sobron Galmes, Ayako Uehara
|10:44 a.m.
|Brittany Lang, Na Yeon Choi, Tsubasa Kajitani (a)
|10:55 a.m.
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Amy Olson, Minjee Lee
|11:06 a.m.
|Sei Young Kim, Rachel Heck (a), Mel Reid
|11:17 a.m.
|Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green
|11:28 a.m.
|Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, So Yeon Ryu
|11:39 a.m.
|Austin Ernst, Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho
|11:50 a.m.
|Jeongeun Lee6, Ally Ewing, Charley Hull
|12:01 p.m.
|Celine Herbin, Abbey Daniel (a), Giulia Molinaro
|12:12 p.m.
|Natalie Srinivasan, Momoka Miyake, Karoline Tuttle (a)
|3:30 p.m.
|Ssu Chia Cheng, Elizabeth Szokol, Emily Mahar (a)
|3:41 p.m.
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez, Amanda Linner (a), Louise Stahle
|3:52 p.m.
|Minori Nagano (a), Karolin Lampert, Wichanee Meechai
|4:03 p.m.
|Alison Lee, Aneka Seumanutafa (a), Sarah Kemp
|4:14 p.m.
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Lauren Stephenson, Linnea Strom
|4:25 p.m.
|Eun Hee Ji, Maja Star, In-Kyung Kim
|4:36 p.m.
|Celine Boutier, Megan Khang, Mi Jung Hur
|4:47 p.m.
|Brittany Altomare, Ashleigh Buhai, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|4:58 p.m.
|Jenny Shin, Yu Liu Azahara Munoz
|5:09 p.m.
|Xiyu Lin, Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pedersen
|5:20 p.m.
|Addie Baggarly (a), Daniela Darquea, Hikari Kawamitsu
|5:31 p.m.
|Nicole Garcia, Alyssa Lamoureux (a), Allie White
|5:42 p.m.
|Isabella McCauley (a), Natsumi Nakanishi, Alexandra Swayne (a)