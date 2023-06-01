Three members of the University of Hawaii baseball team earned All-Big West Conference honors on Thursday.

Pitchers Harry Gustin and Harrison Bodendorf made the first team, while outfielder Matt Wong made the second team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

As the team’s Friday night starter and ace pitcher, Gustin went 3-2 in 10 conference starts with a 2.62 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Bodendorf, a true freshman who impressed in a hybrid role, made 15 appearances in conference play with three starts, typically pitching multiple times in a series, striking out 48 in 43.1 innings with a 3.32 ERA.

Wong, a Saint Louis alumnus who recently completed his college career, hit .325 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 40 hits in 30 conference games while also manning center field defensively for the Rainbow Warriors.

Meanwhile, second baseman Stone Miyao, infielder Kyson Donahue and first baseman Jacob Igawa earned honorable mention.

Hawaii went 29-20 overall in 2023, going 18-12 in Big West Conference play in the second year of the Rich Hill era for the program.