Three Hawaii surfers emerged as victorious at the World Surf League’s U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntigton Beach, California this weekend.

Kelis Kaleopa’a captured the women’s longboard division title, Kaniela Stewart won the men’s longboard draw, and Eli Hanneman claimed the men’s tournament championship on Sunday.

In an epic rematch from 2022, Kaleopa’a and fellow islander Honolua Blomfield went head-to-head once again. Kaleopa’a’s a 7.83 late in the hear to overtake Blomfield served as the crown clincher.

Stewart, who was the event runner-up a season ago bounced back against three-time WSL Longboard Champion Taylor Jensen in a phenomenal Finals showing. The Honolulu surfer posted a 15.73 heat total, and now takes the lead in the 2023 World Title race heading into Bells Beach.

Maui’s Hanneman sent the Southern California crowd into a fenzy with a 17.10 heat total over California’s own Crosby Colapinto. The championship effort marks as Hanneman’s biggest professional win to date and now looks to finish the Challenger Series as a legitimate qualification threat.

For much more coverage of the World Surf League’s iconic event, including how the results affect the latest rankings in the surfer’s respective divisions, visit worldsurfleague.com.