Three current major leaguers and former BaseBows reminisce on 2010 NCAA tournament run

It’s been 40 years since the University of Hawaii’s lone College World Series appearance. It’s also been 10 years since the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance. Much like the magical run to Omaha, the ‘Bows run to regionals in 2010 still holds a fond place in the hearts of members of the team in retrospect.

The 2010 Rainbows finished WAC play at 12-12 and needed to win the conference tournament to earn a postseason bid. It wasn’t looking good for the ‘Bows in their first game of the double-elimination tournament against Louisiana Tech, as they trailed 6-2 in the eighth inning.

But behind the magical bat of All-American Kolten Wong, UH rallied to win 7-6 In 10 innings. Wong slugged two home runs that game — one that tied the contest in the eighth, as well as a two-run walk-off shot in the 10th.

Hawaii carried that momentum over to the rest of the week, winning the tournament and earning a bid to the Tempe regional, although it was unable to advance past national No. 1 seed and host Arizona State.

The 2010 Hawaii baseball team has continued to prove the bevy of talent it had over time. A total of 14 players on the roster went on to play professional baseball, including three that are currently in the MLB.

Wong leads the pack after getting selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 MLB Draft. He’s enjoyed a successful career so far, highlighted by winning the National League Gold Glove at second base for the 2019 season. The Hilo native holds UH alumni records in the MLB for games played, hits, doubles, triples and stolen bases.

Infielder Greg Garcia and catcher David Freitas are the two other alumni currently in the big leagues. Wong, Garcia and Freitas caught up with KHON2’s Sam Spangler, another member of the 2010 team, in a 10-year group retrospective.

“I’ve always lived and died by that underdog mentality. Playing with that same chip on my shoulder has never gone away and I think that has to do with being at UH and understand that we didn’t have the best stuff there but we had guys who cared,” Wong said. “We had guys who wanted to go out there and play the game the right way. It wasn’t about the shoes or the brands we had on, it was about going out there and playing for Hawaii and doing what we could to bring wins.

“You kind of get that same sense of pride when you go and meet these top-notch pitchers or these top-notch teams knowing you know what? It don’t matter man, this is baseball. We step on this field and we’re all equal.”

Garcia played shortstop for UH during the 2010 season while Wong was at second. The two were reunited in the Cardinals organization from 2014 to 2018 before Garcia signed with the Padres.

“Playing at UH, I learned a lot about myself and I grew as a player. Definitely had some struggles and everything like that but I had great teammates and I had great family that I was able to keep it going,” Garcia said. “Obviously, Kolten was the first of us to break into the big leagues and when that happened, it was like, we can do this. Getting to play with Kolten in the minor leagues for those few years was awesome. Watching him go up there and do his thing, when I got up there I looked over and I saw him and I was like ‘Alright, this feels like we’re back at UH.’

“It’s the same game so we’re representing them every day in the major leagues, it’s not a lot of us but we gotta go out there every day and play as hard as we can we went to UH.”

The 2010 season was Fretias’ only season playing for UH, as he joined the ‘Bows after two years at Cosumnes River College in California. His arrival at the majors didn’t come until 2017 with the Atlanta Braves, and he’s been traded three times since. He’s currently a member of the Milwaukee Brewers and believes his one year at UH seasoned him for the ups and downs of the pros.

“Going into a new locker room and stuff like that kind of takes me back to UH, going into that locker room,” he said. “You guys already had team chemistry, you guys had been playing with each other for a few years and I go in there and I gotta be able to one, put myself in this team and then two, produce for the team. It’s kind of given me an edge when I’ve been traded and stuff in my career.”

The full conversation between Spangler, Wong, Garcia and Freitas can be seen here.