Thousands of UH football fans expected to attend UNLV game at new Las Vegas stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) On Nov. 13, the University of Hawaii (UH) Rainbow Warriors will play the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors are looking to keep the ‘Island Showdown’ trophy in the islands, and they will have plenty of support with about eight to nine thousand Hawaii fans expected in the stands in Vegas.

“It’s a new stadium, I think people are excited about that. The Raiders are now there — they play the following day — so I think a lot of people are turning into sort of a combo trip,” explained Kimo Kai, UH Foundation and University of Hawaii Associate Athletics Director of Philanthropic Partnerships.

“People from Hawaii love Vegas. But a lot of fans haven’t been able to come. This is their chance, and it’s a destination that they’re willing to travel to. So, it’s probably a bigger audience than we’ve had in a long time.” Maile Au, UH Alumni Relations Senior Executive Director

UH alumni will be hosting Warrior Weekend with Kickoff at the Cal on Friday, Nov. 12, as well as a Game Day rally tailgate on Saturday.

“We’ve got ti leaves flying up there; so people can take it into the stadium to cheer for the Bows,” explained Maile Au, UH Alumni Relations Senior Executive Director.

The UH box office said tickets are sold out, but people can still buy them on UNLV’s website. The alumni association said tickets purchased through travel packages are almost sold out too.

According to Allegiant Stadium’s website, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for Raiders’ home games only. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, for non-NFL events at the stadium must wear a face mask inside.

“We’ve been encouraging vaccinations — things like that — to come to the event; we’ve got a whole lot of disclaimers before you register and come to our events, so we’re still trying to be safe,” Au explained. “At the Luxor, we’re going to get a bigger area than we need — just so we’re not all crammed into a small area — and, hopefully, people will feel a little bit more comfortable with that as well.”