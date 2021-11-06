Thousands of UH fans filled Ching Stadium at first game with no capacity limit: “They’ve been waiting for us for a long time to cheer for them”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You can feel the energy in the air as thousands of University of Hawaii (UH) Rainbow Warrior fans filled the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Saturday, Nov. 6, is the first time spectators were allowed to watch the team play in the new complex without capacity limits.

“So happy to see the guys play. I know they’ve been waiting for us for a long time to cheer for them.” Scotty McVa, kalihi resident

“I’m honestly just super excited,” added UH student Maansi Murty. “It’s our first game in a very long time.”

UH set up multiple check-in areas, which helped move things along quickly when fans arrived.

Honolulu resident Barbara Tannehall said she was not sure what to expect but was surprised check-in went smoothly.

“It was step-by-step like anything else,” Tannehall explained. “Easier than taxes.”

In addition to the health screening process and COVID vaccination requirements, fans also were required to wear masks, were only allowed to bring clear bags and only water was allowed in the stadium.

“That’s no problem,” Scotty McVa, Kalihi resident, stated. “It is what it is, as my friends say. At least we get to come and watch and share the aloha spirit. We’ll have the concessions back, but for now, we just gotta take what we can get and enjoy it.”

The most important thing for UH fans was being able to cheer on the home team.

“Having more people is a little nerve-racking, but at the same time, it’s really exciting being able to actually be going in person and see sporting events,” said Trinity Nitafan, UH student.